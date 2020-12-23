I have not attended meetings called by Zulfi Bukhari: PPP minister Saeed Ghani

A file photo of Saeed Ghani. Photo: Geo.tv

PPP minister says he does not attend meetings called by Zulfi Bukhari

Zulfi Bukhari is a special assistant while I am an elected lawmaker, says Ghani

Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani said he has not attended any meetings called by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s aide, Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari.

Zulfi Bukhari is currently appointed special assistant to the PM on overseas Pakistanis and human resource development.

“He is a special assistant. We are elected lawmakers. He cannot chair our meetings,” said the provincial minister, while addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday. “He will tell me what the rights of workers are?”

Ghani mocked the premier telling his government that they had to perform now. The PPP minister said it seems PM Imran Khan would ask himself “what happened” when his five-year term ends.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad High Court had ruled that the prime minister’s advisor and special assistants have no executive authority vested in them to chair or become members of cabinet committees.

The judgment noted that Article 93 of the Constitution allows the prime minister to appoint up to five advisors and conferring of a federal minister status on an advisor is "only for the purpose of perks and privileges" and "does not make the advisor a federal minister as such".