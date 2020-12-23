Can't connect right now! retry
Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘never’ imagined Katherin would marry an actor

Arnold Schwarzenegger recently spilled the beans behind some of Katherin’s childhood meltdowns and they all happened on the sets of his movies.

He opened up about it all during a Zoom interview held by Yahoo! Entertainment and was even quoted saying, "I never, ever thought that my daughter is going to marry an actor."

I said to myself, she would be sick and tired of me dragging them to sets, having them watch me blowing up buildings and killing people." All of "My kids always enjoyed it, but Katherine, she was crying always, the first few movies.”

However, in regards to her marriage choice, the action icon is happy with the “fantastic guy” she picked since he is “so easy to get along with.”

Schwarzenegger concluded the segment by admitting, "I'm really happy because he has been a wonderful, wonderful husband to her, and such a great son-in-law."

