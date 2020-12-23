PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt posts pictures of 'Corrupt' and 'Emandaar' eggs on Twitter

PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt. — Twitter

Ever heard of a lawmaker post pictures of eggs, on social media, to convey a point? PML-N's Hina Pervaiz Butt did just that on social media, with the words "Corrupt Anda" and "Sadiq o Ameen Anda" written on them.

As prices of eggs increase in Lahore, the PML-N MPA decided to take a shot at the incumbent government but in a rather unconventional way. Taking to Twitter, Hina Pervaiz Butt posted pictures of two eggs.

On one egg was written, with a black marker, "Sadiq o Ameen Anda, Rs 20" and on the other, "Corrupt Anda Rs 8".

"Corrupt egg, Rs 8. Honest egg, Rs20," she wrote as the caption, taking a swipe at the PTI-led government.

The PML-N MPA was referring to surging prices of eggs across Lahore and other parts of Punjab. On Wednesday, the price of an egg rose to Rs25 in Lahore.

A dozen eggs are being sold across Lahore for Rs300. In Quetta, the prices of eggs have increased to Rs240 per dozen.



By the "corrupt" egg jab, the PML-N leader was referring to the price of eggs during the PML-N's tenure compared to the current rise in prices of the dairy item.

The Opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has lashed out at the government in the past, blaming it for making lives of the people of Pakistan miserable via its wrong policies.

The government, on the other hand, has acknowledged that inflation needs to be brought under control, with the prime minister often advising his cabinet to ensure steps are taken that will ensure prices of food items go down.

That doesn't mean the PTI-led government doesn't blame the Opposition for inflation in the country. On several instances, the prime minister has said that previous governments minted billions and did nothing for the poor, which resulted in inflation and other problems for Pakistan.