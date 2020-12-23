Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Reuters

Facebook to roll out more account security features next year

By
Reuters

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

  • The world’s largest social network said it also plans to expand Facebook Protect -its security program.
  • Facebook currently offers an option to require a hardware security key to connect to a desktop computer before each log-in.

In order to verify users' identity before logging into the social network’s mobile app, Facebook said it would allow users to set up physical security keys from next year.

The company currently offers an option to require a hardware security key to connect to a desktop computer before each log-in.

Users could purchase a hardware key from retailers, and register it with Facebook, the company said, confirming an earlier report by news website Axios.

The world’s largest social network said it also plans to expand Facebook Protect -its security program for high-profile accounts including election candidates - to more types of accounts globally next year.

Read more: Facebook rolls out new messaging features on Instagram and Messenger

The rollout of the new security services follows a July hack of peer social network Twitter Inc which compromised many celebrity accounts, including those of President-elect Joe Biden and Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk.

Currently available in the United States, Facebook Protect offers a way for politicians, government agencies, and election staff to set up additional security provisions such as two-factor authentication and real-time monitoring for potential hacking threats.

It will now be available to users like journalists and human rights activists who are at a higher risk of being targeted by sophisticated hackers, Facebook added.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India
Google announces new games for Smart Displays

Google announces new games for Smart Displays
WhatsApp web: Voice and video calls to roll out next year

WhatsApp web: Voice and video calls to roll out next year
'What's new?': WhatsApp rolls out new update to fix bugs

'What's new?': WhatsApp rolls out new update to fix bugs
PM Imran Khan okays formulation of Pakistan's first-ever drone policy

PM Imran Khan okays formulation of Pakistan's first-ever drone policy
5 WhatsApp tricks you can use to avoid missing notifications

5 WhatsApp tricks you can use to avoid missing notifications
US cyberattack: Fears heightened as breach of govt agencies spreads worldwide

US cyberattack: Fears heightened as breach of govt agencies spreads worldwide
What gift is Zoom bringing its free subscribers this holiday season?

What gift is Zoom bringing its free subscribers this holiday season?
WhatsApp starts rolling out video, voice call for web: report

WhatsApp starts rolling out video, voice call for web: report
Retweets are back!: Twitter won't ask you to quote tweet anymore

Retweets are back!: Twitter won't ask you to quote tweet anymore
Here is how snow-covered Himalayan Mountains look from International Space Station

Here is how snow-covered Himalayan Mountains look from International Space Station
Alert: WhatsApp to end support on old iPhones, Android smartphones

Alert: WhatsApp to end support on old iPhones, Android smartphones

Latest

view all