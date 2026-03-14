 
Geo News

Trump administration set to receive $10bn fee for brokering TikTok deal: report

New venture aims to secure US data and avoid nationwide TikTok ban

By
Reuters
|

March 14, 2026

A 3D-printed miniature model depicting US President Donald Trump in front of TikTok logo is shown in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. — Reuters
A 3D-printed miniature model depicting US President Donald Trump in front of TikTok logo is shown in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. — Reuters

President Donald Trump's administration is set to receive a roughly $10 billion fee from investors in the recently completed ​deal to take control of TikTok's US business, The Wall Street ‌Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, in January finalised a deal to establish a majority American-owned joint venture that will secure US ​data, to avoid a US ban on the short video app ​used by over 200 million Americans.

TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will ⁠secure US user data, apps, and algorithms through data privacy and cybersecurity ​measures. It disclosed a few details about the divestiture.

Vice President JD Vance had said in September that the new US company will be valued at around $14bn.

The payment is part of the agreement through which investors friendly with the administration gained control of TikTok's ​US operations from ByteDance, WSJ said.

It is on top of the ​investments already made to establish a new entity to operate the app in the US.

Investors ‌Oracle  ⁠Silver Lake, Abu Dhabi's MGX, and other backers paid about $2.5bn to the Treasury Department when the deal closed and are to make a number of subsequent payments until the total reaches $10bn, per the Journal.

TikTok and ​the White House did ​not immediately respond ⁠to Reuters requests for comment.

Officials from the administration have said the fee is justified, citing Trump's role in rescuing ​TikTok's US operations and guiding negotiations with China to ​complete the ⁠deal while tackling lawmakers' concerns over national security, according to WSJ.

Earlier this month, Trump and US Attorney General Pam Bondi were sued by retail investors in two ⁠social ​media rivals of TikTok seeking to reverse the ​US president's approval of a deal by the company's Chinese owner ByteDance to form a majority ​American-owned joint venture.

Meta unveils plans for batch of in-house AI chips
Meta unveils plans for batch of in-house AI chips
Satellite firm extends Middle East image delay to prevent use by US adversaries
Satellite firm extends Middle East image delay to prevent use by US adversaries
Pakistan raises $507m via auction of much-awaited 5G spectrum: PTA video
Pakistan raises $507m via auction of much-awaited 5G spectrum: PTA
AI-enhanced images of real events distort view of Mideast war
AI-enhanced images of real events distort view of Mideast war
Govt holds 600 MHz spectrum auction for 5G rollout video
Govt holds 600 MHz spectrum auction for 5G rollout
Amid wave of kids' online safety laws, age-checking tech comes of age
Amid wave of kids' online safety laws, age-checking tech comes of age
OpenAI hardware leader resigns after deal with Pentagon
OpenAI hardware leader resigns after deal with Pentagon
Sony faces $2.7bn class action from UK PlayStation users
Sony faces $2.7bn class action from UK PlayStation users