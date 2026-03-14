Trump administration set to receive $10bn fee for brokering TikTok deal: report

A 3D-printed miniature model depicting US President Donald Trump in front of TikTok logo is shown in this illustration taken September 24, 2025. — Reuters

President Donald Trump's administration is set to receive a roughly $10 billion fee from investors in the recently completed ​deal to take control of TikTok's US business, The Wall Street ‌Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, in January finalised a deal to establish a majority American-owned joint venture that will secure US ​data, to avoid a US ban on the short video app ​used by over 200 million Americans.

TikTok USDS Joint Venture LLC will ⁠secure US user data, apps, and algorithms through data privacy and cybersecurity ​measures. It disclosed a few details about the divestiture.

Vice President JD Vance had said in September that the new US company will be valued at around $14bn.

The payment is part of the agreement through which investors friendly with the administration gained control of TikTok's ​US operations from ByteDance, WSJ said.

It is on top of the ​investments already made to establish a new entity to operate the app in the US.

Investors ‌Oracle ⁠Silver Lake, Abu Dhabi's MGX, and other backers paid about $2.5bn to the Treasury Department when the deal closed and are to make a number of subsequent payments until the total reaches $10bn, per the Journal.

TikTok and ​the White House did ​not immediately respond ⁠to Reuters requests for comment.

Officials from the administration have said the fee is justified, citing Trump's role in rescuing ​TikTok's US operations and guiding negotiations with China to ​complete the ⁠deal while tackling lawmakers' concerns over national security, according to WSJ.

Earlier this month, Trump and US Attorney General Pam Bondi were sued by retail investors in two ⁠social ​media rivals of TikTok seeking to reverse the ​US president's approval of a deal by the company's Chinese owner ByteDance to form a majority ​American-owned joint venture.