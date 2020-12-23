Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Haier thanks customers for 'amazing response' to 12.12 sale

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

As the Haier 12.12 sales came to an end, the company thanked its loyal fans and customers who gave them a great response.

"Haier is always trying to keep up with the expectations of its customers and making their lives easier by providing them with the cutting edge and most user friendly products," read a statement from the home appliances and electronics company. 

The company said it looked forward to further strengthening its relationship with customers in the future with more amazing sales and innovative products coming their way.

