Can't connect right now! retry
business
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Govt may extend date to avail amnesty scheme for developers, builders

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas has appreciated the incentive package. Photo: Geo. tv/File
  • The last date for registering projects under the scheme is December 31, 2020.
  • The Centre was considering extending the date up to June 30, 2021.
  • The incentive package offers immunity from questioning the source of investment on money deposited in a bank account.

KARACHI: Given the overwhelming response and hindrances in regulatory approval, the government mulls over to extend the last date for availing an amnesty related to developers and builders, The News reported citing sources on Thursday.

The last date for registering projects under the scheme is December 31, 2020. Besides, builders and developers were given time to deposit their undeclared money in a separate bank account for the completion of projects by September 30, 2022.

Sources revealed that the prime minister was apprised that those projects were at different stages of regulatory approval during a recent high-level meeting.

Read more: PM announces refunds of Rs100bn to businesses; package for construction industry soon

He was also informed about developers and builders showing interest and depositing around Rs800-900 billion for about 500 housing projects.

The Centre was considering extending the date up to June 30, 2021, from the current last date of December 31, 2020, after noting the development.

“Furthermore, the project completion date from September 30, 2022, to June 30, 2023, is also under consideration,” sources added.

What is the package?

In April, PM Imran Khan announced an incentive package for the realty sector which has a vast scope and offers handsome tax incentives to the industry.

The incentive package was promulgated through Tax Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 whereby a new section 100D and Eleventh Schedule were inserted in Income Tax Ordinance 2001 through Finance Act, 2020.

A host of incentives include a fixed tax regime and withdrawal of withholding tax.

However, the main incentive given under this package includes immunity from questioning the source of investment on money deposited in a bank account and the money spent on new or existing projects started from April 2020. 

Read more: Construction amnesty scheme: FBR to launch aggressive drive to attract investors

Moreover,  this immunity is available only to those projects that should be completed by September 30, 2022.

ABAD demands extension in last date

Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) Chairman Fayyaz Ilyas has appreciated the incentive package and said that due to the new coronavirus, all business activities witnessed a slowdown.

The chairman said when the package was launched, the government had announced that relevant authorities would grant regulatory approval within 45 days. However, it was not done as per commitment, he added.

He said that the association had urged the prime minister to extend the date for effective utilisation of the package.

ABAD had demanded the premier to extend the date for at least one year, Ilyas added.

More From Business:

Gold rate Rs112,550 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 24

Gold rate Rs112,550 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 24
US dollar sold at Rs161.2 in Pakistan on Dec 24

US dollar sold at Rs161.2 in Pakistan on Dec 24
Elon Musk reveals Apple boss snubbed takeover deal during Tesla's 'darkest days'

Elon Musk reveals Apple boss snubbed takeover deal during Tesla's 'darkest days'
Pakistan inches closer to IMF programme revival

Pakistan inches closer to IMF programme revival

To meet FBR target, tax imposed on sale of new cars within 90 days of purchase

To meet FBR target, tax imposed on sale of new cars within 90 days of purchase
Gold rate Rs112,550 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 23

Gold rate Rs112,550 per tola in Pakistan on Dec 23
Bank holiday on December 25 for Quaid-e-Azam, Christmas days

Bank holiday on December 25 for Quaid-e-Azam, Christmas days
Currency update on Dec 23: US dollar sold at Rs161.2

Currency update on Dec 23: US dollar sold at Rs161.2
Oil prices fall as new coronavirus strain prompts travel bans on UK

Oil prices fall as new coronavirus strain prompts travel bans on UK
Remarkable turnaround in Pakistan economy despite COVID-19: PM Imran Khan

Remarkable turnaround in Pakistan economy despite COVID-19: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan's active taxpayers list crosses 3m benchmark for the first time

Pakistan's active taxpayers list crosses 3m benchmark for the first time
Currency update on Dec 22: US dollar being sold at Rs161.25

Currency update on Dec 22: US dollar being sold at Rs161.25

Latest

view all