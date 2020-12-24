Mahira Khan's tribute to Noor Jahan: 'She lives every day and forever'

Mahira Khan recently opened up about ‘all the tender mercies and blessings’ in her life candidly

Even though Mahira Khan’s birthday this year was dampened by a Covid-19 diagnosis, the Pakistani film star still attempted to remain grateful for “all the tender mercies and blessings” she received in her "moments of pain and discomfort.”

The actress took to Instagram to shed light on her current predicament. Her post featured a scenic view of of roof with music icon Noor Jahan's Chaandni Raatein playing in the background.

Alongside it was a caption that read, “I have listened to old songs, read lots, written and written and written, watched some amazing films, smiled while thinking of life and cried too, lit candles and then re lit some more every night... I missed my child more than ever before. I missed seeing those I love so much.”

“And in my moments of pain and discomfort.. I could only thank the universe for the life I have lived and continue to live. Every little thing - all the tender mercies and blessings. Alhumdulillah. Thank you for the birthday wishes and the love. Forever grateful, Yours X”



The star added, “P.S Here I am, sitting on top of a roof.. watching the sky in all its glory. Added Madam Noor Jehaan’s chaandni raatein to it. ‘We only truly die when we are forgotten’ - She lives every day and forever.”