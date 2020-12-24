Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan's tribute to Noor Jahan: 'She lives every day and forever'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

Mahira Khan recently opened up about ‘all the tender mercies and blessings’ in her life candidly

Even though Mahira Khan’s birthday this year was dampened by a Covid-19 diagnosis, the Pakistani film star still attempted to remain grateful for “all the tender mercies and blessings” she received in her "moments of pain and discomfort.”

The actress took to Instagram to shed light on her current predicament. Her post featured a scenic view of of roof with music icon Noor Jahan's Chaandni Raatein playing in the background. 

Alongside it was a caption that read, “I have listened to old songs, read lots, written and written and written, watched some amazing films, smiled while thinking of life and cried too, lit candles and then re lit some more every night... I missed my child more than ever before. I missed seeing those I love so much.”

“And in my moments of pain and discomfort.. I could only thank the universe for the life I have lived and continue to live. Every little thing - all the tender mercies and blessings. Alhumdulillah. Thank you for the birthday wishes and the love. Forever grateful, Yours X”

The star added, “P.S Here I am, sitting on top of a roof.. watching the sky in all its glory. Added Madam Noor Jehaan’s chaandni raatein to it. ‘We only truly die when we are forgotten’ - She lives every day and forever.”

More From Entertainment:

Social media in tears as they say goodbye to Ertugrul in Kurulus: Osman

Social media in tears as they say goodbye to Ertugrul in Kurulus: Osman
Queen Elizabeth scoffed at in Christmas message parody

Queen Elizabeth scoffed at in Christmas message parody

Zayn Malik’s sister’s wedding gatecrashed by cops for breaking lockdown rules

Zayn Malik’s sister’s wedding gatecrashed by cops for breaking lockdown rules
Gal Gadot breaks silence after outrage over her ‘whitewashed’ Cleopatra casting

Gal Gadot breaks silence after outrage over her ‘whitewashed’ Cleopatra casting

Leonardo DiCaprio moves in with girlfriend Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio moves in with girlfriend Camila Morrone

Kaitlynn Carter admits she was ‘deeply in love’ with Miley Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter admits she was ‘deeply in love’ with Miley Cyrus
George Clooney waxes poetic about wife Amal Clooney

George Clooney waxes poetic about wife Amal Clooney
Priyanka Chopra reveals who she is missing the most in latest Instagram snap

Priyanka Chopra reveals who she is missing the most in latest Instagram snap
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry emulating the Obamas on life after White House exit

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry emulating the Obamas on life after White House exit
Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Kate's handmade gift on her first royal Christmas revealed

Queen Elizabeth's reaction to Kate's handmade gift on her first royal Christmas revealed
Humayun Saeed's endearing birthday tribute for wife Samina wins the internet

Humayun Saeed's endearing birthday tribute for wife Samina wins the internet
Meghan Markle to continue expanding family after devastating miscarriage

Meghan Markle to continue expanding family after devastating miscarriage

Latest

view all