Thursday Dec 24 2020
Meghan Markle mathematically proven to be more 'perfect' than Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle is mathematically proven to be more "perfect" than Kate Middleton according to the Golden Ratio.

The ratio determines the degree of "perfection" of a person by analysing the symmetry of their facial features.

As per Dr Julian De Silva, the Duchess of Sussex ranks higher than the Duchess of Cambridge.

Silva found that Meghan’s ratio stood at 87.7 percent with her best feature, her nose, having a rating of 98.5 percent.

He told the Daily Mail that her "beautiful facial symmetry" made her stand out more.

He added that her face is "closer than any other princess to having what the Greeks considered the perfect face".

Kate's Golden Ratio rating stood at 86.62, coming just behind Meghan.

Her nose and lip were her strongest features as they were rated 91.9 percent.

"Kate stands out for having a perfect gap between her nose and lips and very strong eye spacing," he said.

"She was marked down for having a weaker chin and jawline than Diana."

Diana was given the top rating of 89.05 percent on the Golden Ratio but also had her drawbacks.

"Diana, Meghan and Kate are all very beautiful women. But when measured against the Greeks' Golden Ratio of physical perfection, Princess Diana comes out on top," he said.

"Diana scored highly for her face shape, the width of her nose, her brow area, her forehead and her eyebrows - which all got the top scores.

"Her lowest scores were for her chin and lips. Her lips are a little thin and ill-defined and her chin is less classical than some of the other women."


