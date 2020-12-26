Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 26 2020
Olivia Wilde axed Shia LaBeouf from her film over his ‘poor behaviour’

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

American actor Shia LaBeouf has been tangled in a number of controversies since a while and now new claims of his 'poor behaviour' have emerged.  

After it was earlier reported that the Transformers actor was dropped from Olivia Wilde’s film Don’t Worry Darling due to scheduling conflicts, the actual reason he was booted out, has now been revealed.

According to Variety, the Disturbia actor was shown the door due to the ‘poor behaviour’ that he showed to the cast and crew of the psychological thriller which has now cast Harry Styles for the lead role.

A source dished the dirt to the publication, saying: "He is not an easy guy to work with.”

It was reported back in September this year that the former One Direction member replaced LaBeouf in the film opposite Florence Pugh and Chris Pine.

This comes after LaBeouf’s ex-girlfriend FKA twigs alleged him of physical and emotional abuse earlier this month through a New York Times report.

Following her claims, singer Sia too came forth and narrated her experience with LaBeouf and how she was emotionally manipulated by the actor. 

