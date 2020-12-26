Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Dec 26 2020
By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Four members from 'weekend gang' arrested in Karachi: police

By
Afzal Nadeem Dogar

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

The arrested suspects from the weekend gang. — Photo by author
  • The gang carries out thefts during the weekends — from Fridays to Sundays
  • They had robbed 15 bungalows in the up-scale areas of Clifton, Defence in the last two weeks
  • Raids are underway to arrest the rest of the gang's members

Four suspects, accused of belonging to the "weekend" or "Corolla" gang, were arrested in Karachi, police said Saturday.

The gang has been dubbed the "weekend gang" as it carries out thefts during the weekends — from Fridays to Sundays.

According to police, the organised group of criminals would carry out thefts in a white Toyota Corolla. The gang has robbed 15 bungalows in the up-scale areas of Clifton and Defence in the last two weeks.

A joint team of Karachi South Police Operations and investigation officers made the arrest "through technical means", said police.

Police said that the suspects had confessed to looting nine houses in the up-scale areas from November 6-8 — Friday to Sunday.

The suspects also confessed, according to the police, to their involvement in looting six Clifton bungalows on November 21 and 22.

Police said that the suspects, for their stay in Karachi, had rented a house under "a family's name". However, it was split halfway between the family and the robbers.

According to police, the group's head would drive a water tanker in Karachi and also drove a bus for Karachi and Peshawar.

Raids are underway to arrest the remaining members of the gang, police said.


More From Pakistan:

'Angry' Chaman man shoots two sons

'Angry' Chaman man shoots two sons
Criticism on army by Opposition akin to Indian propaganda: PM Imran Khan

Criticism on army by Opposition akin to Indian propaganda: PM Imran Khan
Maryam Nawaz takes playful 'sandwiches' swipe at Pervaiz Rashid on way to Sukkur

Maryam Nawaz takes playful 'sandwiches' swipe at Pervaiz Rashid on way to Sukkur
159 Punjab Assembly MPAs have sent their resignations to me, says Maryam Nawaz

159 Punjab Assembly MPAs have sent their resignations to me, says Maryam Nawaz
MDCAT 2020 results: PML-N raises grievances of students in Punjab Assembly

MDCAT 2020 results: PML-N raises grievances of students in Punjab Assembly
Seven rare deer die in Bahawalpur zoo mysteriously

Seven rare deer die in Bahawalpur zoo mysteriously

Benazir Bhutto’s politics of resistance and reconciliation

Benazir Bhutto’s politics of resistance and reconciliation
Aviation minister says EU’s concerns regarding PIA have been addressed

Aviation minister says EU’s concerns regarding PIA have been addressed
PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone of development projects in Chakwal

PM Imran Khan lays foundation stone of development projects in Chakwal
Weather update: Karachi to face another cold snap starting Monday

Weather update: Karachi to face another cold snap starting Monday
PPSC test: Candidates allege serious errors in exam

PPSC test: Candidates allege serious errors in exam
Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N workers in Sukkur today

Maryam Nawaz to address PML-N workers in Sukkur today

Latest

view all