Prince Harry had breakup talk with Chelsy Davy right after Kate wed Prince William

The chat proved to be the last between Prince Harry and ladylove Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry attended the royal wedding of his elder brother, Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011, alongside girlfriend Chelsy Davy.



However, shortly after, the Duke of Sussex sat down for a bone-chilling, devastating conversation with Davy, and called off their romance.

The chat proved to be the last between the former flames, as Chelsy and Harry broke up after Kate's wedding.

In his book Battle of Brothers, royal expert Robert Lacey explained Chelsy decided to break up with Harry after she attended Kate's nuptials and saw what life like a royal can be like.

"In 2011, after more comings and goings, she finally decided to go - and it was, ironically, Kate and William's grand and glorious wedding that spring that did it for her," Lacey wrote.

"According to a friend, she told Harry that she could never make the sacrifices she had witnessed Kate making, particularly when it came to moulding her life around the unremitting attention of the press."

The claim was backed by biographer Angela Levin who said, "A friend revealed that seeing the enormity and pomp of the day convinced Chelsy that she and Harry had been right to separate."