‘Meghan Markle left royal family due to their lack of power’

Meghan Markle appears to have left the royal family as they weren't 'powerful enough' for her.



Royal expert, Penny Junor claimed that the Duchess of Sussex might not have accurately measured the power of the royal family as she had looked forward to using her royal stature for creative change but was left disappointed instead.

Talking to Express, Junor said: “I would have thought part of the appeal of marrying Harry might have been having a platform for her activism.”

“But I think probably what she found when she arrived inside the Royal Family was that she couldn’t be as active as she wanted to be,” she said.

“She couldn’t be as outspoken as she wanted to be. The Royal Family doesn’t operate in that way, they don’t use their position in order to make change,” she went on to say.

“They use it to highlight issues and support issues but not to actually drive change. They are not as powerful as she might have thought they were,” she added.