Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

‘Meghan Markle left royal family due to their lack of power’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Meghan Markle appears to have left the royal family as they weren't 'powerful enough' for her.

Royal expert, Penny Junor claimed that the Duchess of Sussex might not have accurately measured the power of the royal family as she had looked forward to using her royal stature for creative change but was left disappointed instead.

Talking to Express, Junor said: “I would have thought part of the appeal of marrying Harry might have been having a platform for her activism.”

“But I think probably what she found when she arrived inside the Royal Family was that she couldn’t be as active as she wanted to be,” she said.

“She couldn’t be as outspoken as she wanted to be. The Royal Family doesn’t operate in that way, they don’t use their position in order to make change,” she went on to say.

“They use it to highlight issues and support issues but not to actually drive change. They are not as powerful as she might have thought they were,” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe

Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe
Meghan Markle trying her hand at fiction writing for children: report

Meghan Markle trying her hand at fiction writing for children: report
Jennifer Aniston riles up Twitter over ‘insensitive’ Christmas ornament

Jennifer Aniston riles up Twitter over ‘insensitive’ Christmas ornament

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

Prince Harry had breakup talk with Chelsy Davy right after Kate wed Prince William

Prince Harry had breakup talk with Chelsy Davy right after Kate wed Prince William
Prince Harry's love life lagged for months before he met Meghan Markle

Prince Harry's love life lagged for months before he met Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth paves way for Prince Philip in Christmas address shattering royal tradition

Queen Elizabeth paves way for Prince Philip in Christmas address shattering royal tradition
Khloe Kardashian's pictures with daughter True are the best thing on internet today

Khloe Kardashian's pictures with daughter True are the best thing on internet today
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to turn authors of self-help books to rake in money

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry likely to turn authors of self-help books to rake in money
YouTube star Trisha Paytas is engaged to Moses Hacmon

YouTube star Trisha Paytas is engaged to Moses Hacmon
John Travolta shares family video on Christmas

John Travolta shares family video on Christmas

Latest

view all