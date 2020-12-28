Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Dec 28 2020
Harry Styles is 2020’s leading fashion icon with his androgynous style

Monday Dec 28, 2020

British singer Harry Styles's androgynous fashion was the talk of town this year after the historic Vogue cover.

And it looks like the dreamboat has now become the most Googled celebrity style icon, leading the list released by money.co.uk.

The top ten fashionistas also includes Meghan Markle, Billie Eilish and Kendall Jenner but despite the former One Direction member’s controversial style, he stole the crowd with his androgynous looks.

For the unversed, Styles became a topic of heated debate on social media after he graced the cover of Vogue’s December issue, being the first solo male to do so in the publication’s history.

For his monumental looks, the Watermelon Sugar singer chose to don a Gucci dress, along with other jaw-dropping outfits including a custom-made Palomo powder blue suit and frill blouse. 

