pakistan
Monday Dec 28 2020
By
Web Desk

Barat backup: Punjab minister's wedding procession features police protocol, men on horses

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 28, 2020

  • Punjab minister Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad's Barat gets police protocol
  • Minister's Mehndi ceremony from a day earlier featured a performance from Arif Lohar
  • Video clips showing his wedding procession go viral on social media

Punjab Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad's wedding was an extravagant affair, featuring men on horses and several police cars that provided protocol to the minister's Barat

A video from the minister's wedding event has gone viral on the internet in which his wedding procession can be seen surrounded by police vehicles and men on horses. 

The minister's heavily decorated car can be seen in the video, surrounded by masked police officers carrying guns as the sounds of celebratory drumming fills the air. 

According to pictures widely circulated on social media, Ahmad's wedding also featured a photoshoot at a historic location in Lahore. 

The minister's Mehndi ceremony featured a performance of folk singer Arif Lohar, who crooned his famous song Jugni. A video of Punjab minister Fayyaz Chohan enjoying the performance has also gone viral on the internet. 

