Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Brittny Ward and Jenson Button share sweet snap of their newborn baby

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

US model Brittny Ward and Formula One star Jenson Button have shared first photo of their baby on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the charming model shared a picture of her cradling the newborn daughter.

Ward, alongside the photo, also wrote a sweet line: 'Welcome to the world Lenny Monrow Button. Mummy and Daddy are completely in love. She has dimples just like her big brother.'

Formula One star Jenson Button became romantically involved with former Playboy Playmate Ward several months after his split from model Jessica Michibata in 2015.

