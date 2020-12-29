Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
Brian Austin Green sparks romance buzz with Sharna Burgess after Megan Fox split

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Hollywood star Brian Austin Green appears to have finally moved on from his ex-wife Megan Fox after their divorce. 

The 90210 actor sparked rumours about a possible relationship with Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess after they were spotted leaving LAX airport together.

According to the Daily Mail, rumours went rife about them dating when they were seen dancing to holiday music together while waiting in a queue at the airport.

If the claims about their relationship are true, the two must’ve begun since earlier this month when Sharna admitted she may be in a relationship.

Talking to Us Weekly, she had said: “I actually am not on the market anymore. But it’s very new and very, you know, it’s dating, essentially. No one’s calling us a relationship yet.”

Meanwhile, Green and Fox are mid-way in their divorce proceedings as the Transformers actor filed the papers in November.

