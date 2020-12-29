Prince Harry ‘push backed’ against Prince William’s concerns of Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry reportedly questioned Prince William’s intentions behind questioning his happiness with Meghan Markle according to experts.



Prince Harry always questioned whether Prince William’s concerns surrounding Meghan Markle stemmed from his priorities to “'The Firm' whose boss he would become one day” or from brotherly love.

This claim was brought forward by royal historian Robert Lacey, author of the book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

He told Express, "Waity William, of course, took so long to commit to Kate for the sake of the monarchy. He had been auditioning her for a job for all those years.”

"Harry could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness — or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the makeup and fortunes of 'The Firm' whose boss he would become one day? The response from Harry was a brusque and offended pushback."