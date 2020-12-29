Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘push backed’ against Prince William’s concerns of Meghan Markle: report

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Prince Harry ‘push backed’ against Prince William’s concerns of Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry reportedly questioned Prince William’s intentions behind questioning his happiness with Meghan Markle according to experts.

Prince Harry always questioned whether Prince William’s concerns surrounding Meghan Markle stemmed from his priorities to “'The Firm' whose boss he would become one day” or from brotherly love.

This claim was brought forward by royal historian Robert Lacey, author of the book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult.

He told Express, "Waity William, of course, took so long to commit to Kate for the sake of the monarchy. He had been auditioning her for a job for all those years.”

"Harry could not help but wonder whether Wills was really concerned about his personal happiness — or whether he was, once again and as per usual, thinking about the makeup and fortunes of 'The Firm' whose boss he would become one day? The response from Harry was a brusque and offended pushback."

More From Entertainment:

French fashion expert Pierre Cardin passes away at 98

French fashion expert Pierre Cardin passes away at 98
Prince Harry has years before he can attain a US passport: report

Prince Harry has years before he can attain a US passport: report
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry committed to work with 'the values of Her Majesty'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry committed to work with 'the values of Her Majesty'?
Tom Cruise to finish ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot in former military base: report

Tom Cruise to finish ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot in former military base: report
Beyonce saving families from eviction with her kind act

Beyonce saving families from eviction with her kind act
Hailey Bieber and Justin's NSFW exchange delights fans

Hailey Bieber and Justin's NSFW exchange delights fans
Lil Wayne irked over Grammy snub: ‘Why am I not worthy?’

Lil Wayne irked over Grammy snub: ‘Why am I not worthy?’
Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020

Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020
Halsey apologizes after sharing insensitive post on eating disorder

Halsey apologizes after sharing insensitive post on eating disorder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment

Latest

view all