Shahbaz Shigri pens down heartfelt note for Aima Baig

Shahbaz Shigri penned down a heartfelt note for singer Aima Baig, saying she is the most ‘beautiful, amazing, magnanimous and wholesomely awesome human being’ he has ever met in his life.



Taking to Instagram, Shigri shared a lovely photo with Aima and wrote, “The most beautiful, amazing, magnanimous and wholesomely awesome human being I have ever met in my life, and that's @aima_baig_official next to him.”

He went on to say, “I'm kidding. All those descriptive words actually apply to her, and still they aren't enough.”

Shahbaz Shigri jokingly said, "Thanks for tolerating me you gorgeous soul, I promise it only gets worst, so hold on tight.”

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Shahbaz Shigri and Aima Baig are rumoured to be dating.