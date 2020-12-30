Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Dec 30 2020
By
Awais Yousafzai

PM Imran Khan behind my arrest, says PML-N lawmaker Khawaja Asif

By
Awais Yousafzai

Wednesday Dec 30, 2020

  • Khawaja Asif elaborates on Maryam Nawaz's statement 
  • Accountability court grants one-day transit remand of Khawaja Asif to NAB
  • NAB told to present PML-N lawmaker before accountability court in Lahore tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif claimed Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was "100%" behind his arrest, adding that this was an attempt to weaken party supremo Nawaz Sharif. 

Asif was arrested by NAB Tuesday night in a case pertaining to acquiring assets beyond means of income. The party had gathered at PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal’s house in the federal capital for a huddle which was being attended by PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz.

Talking to reporters outside an accountability court in Islamabad, Asif said attempts have been made to break the party in the last two-and-a-half years.

When a reporter asked Asif to elaborate on a statement made by Maryam claiming that the Asif had been told all cases against him would be written off if he stood against Nawaz Sharif, the ex-defence minister said: “This is what we are all being told.”

Asif added that the case has been pending for over two years now. “I was given a charge sheet that assets increased but NAB has so far not investigated the matter. I have been facing this case for over two years, first in Rawalpindi then in Lahore.”

Read more: Khawaja Asif arrested by NAB in assets beyond means case: PML-N

Today’s hearing

Inside the accountability court, judge Mohammad Bashir granted one-day transit remand of Asif to NAB.

The NAB prosecutor had sought a two-day transit remand, to which the lawmaker’s counsel pointed out that travel between Islamabad and Lahore takes only four hours. “Why are you asking for a two-day transit remand?” he asked, adding that the defence counsel was still awaiting grounds of arrest.

The case’s jurisdiction is with the accountability court in Lahore so the accountability court in Islamabad could only grant transit remand.

Taking the rostrum, Asif said the accountability watchdog has not provided grounds of arrest.

After hearing both sides, judge Mohammad Bashir granted a one-day transit remand and directed NAB to provide Asif and his counsel grounds of arrest. 

“In view of the distance between Islamabad and Lahore, transit remand is granted subject to medical fitness as such as the Investigating Officer is directed to produce the accused before concerned accountability on or before December 31 [Thursday]".

Read more: NAB initiates investigation against Asif for ‘owning assets beyond means’

Resolution against arrest submitted in Punjab Assembly

In Lahore, a resolution was submitted to the Punjab Assembly condemning Khawaja Asif’s arrest. 

Filed by PML-N leader Hina Pervez Butt, the resolution said Asif is a democrat and a supporter of the supremacy of the Constitution. 

More From Pakistan:

CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to stay closed for three days

CNG stations in Sindh, Balochistan to stay closed for three days
Pakistani nationals not being allowed to board flights at UK's Heathrow Airport

Pakistani nationals not being allowed to board flights at UK's Heathrow Airport
French designer Pierre Cardin: The man behind PIA uniforms

French designer Pierre Cardin: The man behind PIA uniforms
Pakistanis own $150b lying in foreign bank accounts, says former FBR chairperson

Pakistanis own $150b lying in foreign bank accounts, says former FBR chairperson
Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister

Work on Gwadar fence stopped: Balochistan minister
Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crosses 10,000-mark

Coronavirus death toll in Pakistan crosses 10,000-mark
'Bomb scare' at Karachi airport sends panic waves

'Bomb scare' at Karachi airport sends panic waves
Afghanistan exhibits keen interest in Gwadar port

Afghanistan exhibits keen interest in Gwadar port
Daniel Pearl case: US ‘stands ready’ to try prime accused Omar Shiekh

Daniel Pearl case: US ‘stands ready’ to try prime accused Omar Shiekh
After two years, Karachi University finally starts conducting exams for KMDC students

After two years, Karachi University finally starts conducting exams for KMDC students
Under pressure from NAB corruption reference, BISP official dies by suicide, says family

Under pressure from NAB corruption reference, BISP official dies by suicide, says family
Babar Sattar, Mehmood Jahangiri to take oath as additional judges of IHC

Babar Sattar, Mehmood Jahangiri to take oath as additional judges of IHC

Latest

view all