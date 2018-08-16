NAB initiates investigation against Asif for ‘owning assets beyond means’

Khawaja Asif is accused of creating assets through money laundering, due to which the national exchequer sustained a loss of millions-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved investigation against former foreign minister Khawaja Asif for allegedly laundering money and owning assets beyond means.

A meeting of the NAB’s central executive board gave the go-ahead for the investigations, said a press statement by the anti-graft body.

According to the NAB, Asif is accused of creating assets through money laundering, due to which the national exchequer sustained a loss of millions of rupees.

The NAB also approved filing of a corruption reference against former ports and shipping minister Babar Ghouri.