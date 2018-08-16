Can't connect right now! retry
NAB initiates investigation against Asif for ‘owning assets beyond means’

Thursday Aug 16, 2018

 Khawaja Asif is accused of creating assets through money laundering, due to which the national exchequer sustained a loss of millions-Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday approved investigation against former foreign minister Khawaja Asif for allegedly laundering money and owning assets beyond means.

A meeting of the NAB’s central executive board gave the go-ahead for the investigations, said a press statement by the anti-graft body.

According to the NAB, Asif is accused of creating assets through money laundering, due to which the national exchequer sustained a loss of millions of rupees.

The NAB also approved filing of a corruption reference against former ports and shipping minister Babar Ghouri.

