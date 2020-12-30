PTA directs telecom companies to improve voice, SMS and data services

The PTA's logo can be seen in this illustration. — Photo: File

PTA conducts survey to measure performance of service quality of 2G, 3G, and 4G (LTE)

Survey was carried out in Kabirwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar

Mobile operators directed to take improve voice, SMS, and data services within 30 days

The Pakistan Telecommunication Company said Wednesday that it has directed telecom firms to improve their voice, SMS, and data services after a survey revealed anomalies in them.

The PTA conducted a survey where it measured the performance of service quality of 2G, 3G, and 4G (LTE), of cellular mobile operators (CMOs) from 23 November to 11 December 2020 in Kabirwala, Hyderabad, Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar.

After a detailed analysis of the survey results, voice and SMS services of CMOs were found to be below the minimum required licensing standards.

However, the data services of all the mobile operators were found satisfactory and up to the mark.

Based on the survey results, the companies have been directed to rectify the identified anomalies and take corrective measures and improve voice, SMS, and data services within 30 days.