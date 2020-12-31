Can't connect right now! retry
James Corden hosted dance face-off at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception

James Corden compered a dance-off between Harry, Charles and William at Meghan's nuptials 

James Corden did his best to make Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding reception a highly fun affair.

Corden, who is an old friend of the Sussexes, was responsible of keeping guests at Meghan and Harry's wedding reception entertained at the Frogmore Cottage and he even hosted a dance face-off between Harry, William and Charles.

From what insiders have revealed, the event became "raucous", with members of the royal family getting involved in activities ranging from dance-offs to beer pong.

Corden was "doing his best to entertain... which went down a treat," said a royal tipster.

"He even compered a dance-off between Harry, Charles and William," the Mirror cited a source as saying.

"Everyone was laughing because it’s something no one expected. Meghan and her mum also joined in. Then everyone danced, which really kicked off the party," they added.

Meanwhile, tennis stalwart Serena Williams "played beer pong like it was tennis."

