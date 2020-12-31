Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Dec 31 2020
EU ban on PIA: Pakistan's aviation minister refuses to accept mistake

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

  • Aviation minister refuses to accept responsibility
  • EU extends ban on PIA 
  • 'Aviation industry the world over facing losses, its not just PIA'

ISLAMABAD: Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan admitting that the issue of fake licenses in the national carrier was mishandled, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan has refused to accept the responsibility that his statements have made matters worse for the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Talking to Shahzeb Khanzada on Geo News’ Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath show on Wednesday, Ghulam Sarwar Khan attempted to downplay the matter by saying that every airline in the world was suffering losses.

However, Khanzada reminded the PTI minister that the airlines enduring losses due to the coronavirus pandemic bringing the travel industry to a halt. The PIA, on the other hand, is facing bans due to the fake license controversy.

Read more: Tragedy as PIA flight PK-8303 crashes in residential area near Karachi airport

On December 26, the aviation minister told reporters that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had been satisfied. “Responding to PIA letter dated December 21, the EASA extended the ban for three months on December 24 and said it would not be reviewed until a safety audit of the Civil Aviation Authority was conducted,” pointed out the host.

To this, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said the PIA had a satisfactory score of “97.6%” which was considered “great”. But Khanzada stressed that the national carrier may have satisfied the EASA but the ban remained due to the minister’s statements.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan insisted that his steps should be appreciated. “Should we not have taken any action? You should appreciate that someone is taking initiative. Our transparency should be appreciated.”

Khanzada added that the attorney general of Pakistan had also admitted before the Islamabad High Court that the issue was mishandled.

Also read: PIA flights to Europe suspended for six months by air safety agency

It may be  mentioned here that the aviation minister first revealed the fake license matter while briefing the Parliament on a plane crash. 

Subsequently, the aviation minister announced that the qualifications of 262 pilots in Pakistan are "dubious" and thus they will be barred from flying. He said that a total of 753 pilots are serving in Pakistani airlines, while 107 are serving in foreign airlines bringing the number to 860.

However, further investigations revealed that 182 out of the 262 pilots have valid credentials.

