Dua Lipa bashes the cancel culture: ‘We should try to teach each other’

The emergence of the cancel culture and online bullying has truly gotten on Dua Lipa’s nerves and she isn’t afraid to get candid over it all.

The Grammy award winning singer shed light upon the effects of social media bullying during an interview with Attitude magazine.

There she was quoted saying, "I experienced a [expletive] tonne [of bullying] at the end of my first record, and it was definitely something that gave me anxiety and made me upset and made me feel like I wasn’t good enough and made me feel like, maybe I’m not meant to be here and on the stage.”

"Even after the Grammys, some people were like, ‘Well, she doesn’t deserve it. There were so many things, especially when you start out, like a video of me dancing and they’re like, ‘Ah well, she has no stage presence’ – but they’d never been to one of my shows, they’d never seen me perform."

She added, “They would take one small snippet and run with it and it would become a whole thing. For a short period of time, it messed with my mental health. You know, I’d go on stage and if somebody was filming me, in my head, I wasn’t, like, ‘Oh, they’re filming me because they want to keep it.’ I was like, ‘They’re going to film it so they can laugh at me or something’.”

During the course of her interview Lipa also shed light on the effects of the cancel culture and explained, “There should be a communal understanding that people make mistakes, and we should learn from each other’s mistakes and we should try to teach each other. I think there is so much judgement and meanness… cancel culture is so dangerous and toxic."