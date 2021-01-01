Eminem explains why he decided to diss Snoop Dogg on 'Zeus'

The beef between Snoop Dogg and Eminem started when the latter said Eminem is not one of the best rappers of all time.

Slim Shady targeted Snoop on his latest track "Zeus" was which part of his surprise album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

The Detroit native recently sat for an interview where he opened up about why he chose to attack Snoop Dogg.

"Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point," Em explained on Shade 45 radio.

"Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? F*** no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ‘90s—KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap—I’ve never said I could f*** with them."

He added, "I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ‘cause I'm like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the f***? It threw me for a loop," said Eminem.

Marshall Mathers added, "I probably could've gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, 'Far as music I can live without, I can live without that s***.' Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard."



