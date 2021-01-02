Chrissy Teigen shares BTS making of her ‘two-year cinnamon rolls’

Chrissy Teigen recently took to social media to share her most recent cookbook update and even leaked her two-year cinnamon rolls recipe out into the world at the same time.

Teigen shared the update over on Instagram and its caption even gave fans a thorough peek into the model’s plans for the upcoming release.



It read, “Thought I’d get some work done and try to develop book recipe #98 in the galley! We are SO close to our goal of 100 ahhh. They’re apple pie cinnamon rolls, which I will call two-year cinnamon rolls as I made the dough in 2020 and the apple pie filling in 2021 har har!”

“They’re about to go in the oven so I’ll let you know if it works out or if they’ll be 3 year rolls. Also someone tell john to STOP doing this kind of camera work [expletive] martin swervesese”











