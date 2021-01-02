Can't connect right now! retry
world
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

India approves AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

Representational image. — Reuters/File
  • It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use by India
  • India plans on inoculating 300 million people in first 6-8 months of 2021
  • The country has reported more than 10 million coronavirus cases

NEW DELHI: India has approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, paving the way for a huge immunisation campaign in the world’s second most populous country.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters on Saturday the vaccine had been given the green light on Friday, confirming what sources close to the matter had told Reuters.

It is the first COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for emergency use by India, which has the highest number of infections after the United States, and comes on the day the country is running a nationwide mock drill for vaccine delivery.

Read more: 'Volunteers who got placebo will be given coronavirus vaccine'

Javadekar said at least three more vaccines were waiting to be approved — local company Bharat Biotch’s COVAXIN, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCoV-D and Russia’s Sputnik-V.

“India is perhaps the only country where at least four vaccines are getting ready,” he said.

“One was approved yesterday for emergency use, Serum’s COVISHIELD.” he said, referring to the fact that the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot is being made locally by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

Read more: China approves its first coronavirus vaccine

India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is expected to announce the dosage and other details about the shot later. SII had applied for a two full-dose regime about 28 days apart.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, which was granted its first approval by Britain on Tuesday, is cheaper and easier to use than some rival shots - major advantages in tackling a pandemic that has claimed more than 1.8 million lives worldwide.

However, it has been plagued with uncertainty about its most effective dosage ever since data published in November showed a half-dose followed by a full dose had a 90% success rate while two full shots were 62% effective.

Read more: Pakistan to purchase 1.2m doses from China's Sinopharm

India’s regulator has also received an emergency-use application for the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer Inc with Germany’s BioNTech - the first shot to secure regulatory approval in the West.

India has reported more than 10 million COVID-19 cases, though its rate of infection has come down significantly from a mid-September peak.

The country hopes to inoculate 300 million of its 1.35 billion people in the first six to eight months of this year.

Read more: How much would Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford vaccines cost in Pakistan?

SII, the world’s biggest producer of vaccines, has already stockpiled about 50 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford shot, which will be sold to the government at about 250 rupees ($3.42) per dose and 1,000 rupees on the private market.

($1 = 73.1200 Indian rupees)

More From World:

Former US attorney general Dick Thornburgh dies at 88

Former US attorney general Dick Thornburgh dies at 88
Portugal officially assumes rotating presidency of EU

Portugal officially assumes rotating presidency of EU
Brexit: British PM Boris Johnson's father is applying for French citizenship

Brexit: British PM Boris Johnson's father is applying for French citizenship
US falls short of target of vaccinating 20 million people in December 2020

US falls short of target of vaccinating 20 million people in December 2020
New year brings cheer and festivities to coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan

New year brings cheer and festivities to coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan
WATCH: New Year’s celebrations across the globe

WATCH: New Year’s celebrations across the globe
Doctor removes 9-inch toothbrush from patient's abdomen in India

Doctor removes 9-inch toothbrush from patient's abdomen in India
China reports first case of UK coronavirus variant

China reports first case of UK coronavirus variant
US State Dept approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia

US State Dept approves potential sale of 3,000 smart bombs to Saudi Arabia
China sentences Hong Kong activists to up to three years in jail for border crossing

China sentences Hong Kong activists to up to three years in jail for border crossing
BJP-ruled Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

BJP-ruled Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
Nisour Square massacre: UN says Trump's move to pardon Blackwater men violates int'l law

Nisour Square massacre: UN says Trump's move to pardon Blackwater men violates int'l law

Latest

view all