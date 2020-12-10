Watch: How much would Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford vaccines cost in Pakistan?

In the race for a coronavirus vaccine, three major candidates have emerged to lead the world’s fight against COVID-19.



The three major vaccines producers include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Oxford/AstraZeneca. A vaccine from each of these companies will have a different price in Pakistan.

Two vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will cost Rs1,000 in Pakistan, with the pharmaceutical giant saying its vaccine has shown 70% effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s vials will cost Rs6,000 and have been proved to be 95% effective in late-stage clinical trials.

On the other hand, the Moderna vaccine will cost Rs12,000. The company says that its under-trial drug has shown 94.1% efficacy against the disease and a 100% efficacy in the severe cases.

