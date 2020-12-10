Can't connect right now! retry
health
Thursday Dec 10 2020
By
Web Desk

Watch: How much would Pfizer, Moderna and Oxford vaccines cost in Pakistan?

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 10, 2020

In the race for a coronavirus vaccine, three major candidates have emerged to lead the world’s fight against COVID-19.

The three major vaccines producers include Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Oxford/AstraZeneca. A vaccine from each of these companies will have a different price in Pakistan.

Two vials of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine will cost Rs1,000 in Pakistan, with the pharmaceutical giant saying its vaccine has shown 70% effectiveness.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s vials will cost Rs6,000 and have been proved to be 95% effective in late-stage clinical trials.

On the other hand, the Moderna vaccine will cost Rs12,000. The company says that its under-trial drug has shown 94.1% efficacy against the disease and a 100% efficacy in the severe cases.

To know the difference between the vaccine watch the above video.

More From Health:

BJP minister who took India-made coronavirus vaccine contracts virus

BJP minister who took India-made coronavirus vaccine contracts virus
After UK, Bahrain gives go ahead for use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

After UK, Bahrain gives go ahead for use of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
Here's why you should not wear face masks with filter

Here's why you should not wear face masks with filter
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 24
AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: Oxford study shows drug safe, 70% effective

AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine: Oxford study shows drug safe, 70% effective
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 23

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 23
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 19

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 19
Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 18
I would've settled for vaccines that protect 70-75% of people from falling sick: Fauci

I would've settled for vaccines that protect 70-75% of people from falling sick: Fauci
Moderna Inc's MRNA.O: Can the new coronavirus vaccine be stored in ordinary refrigerators?

Moderna Inc's MRNA.O: Can the new coronavirus vaccine be stored in ordinary refrigerators?

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 17

Daily report: Coronavirus cases in Pakistan and abroad on November 17
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports its first case of reinfection with coronavirus

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa reports its first case of reinfection with coronavirus

Latest

view all