Saturday Jan 02 2021
Zeeshan Shah

Karachi woman throws child down from multi-story building before leaping off herself

Zeeshan Shah

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

  • Maryam, 35, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition; baby unharmed
  • Woman's husband locked her in a room to stop her from using drugs, police say
  • Woman has been shifted to JPMC for treatment

A woman on Saturday threw an infant girl down from a multi-storey building before leaping off herself in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

According to police, the woman, identified as Maryam, 35, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The toddler, identified as Iman, 2, was miraculously unharmed as people standing below caught her in a stretched out cloth.

In a video of the incident, it can be seen that the woman throws down the child before proceeding to jump off.

Preliminary investigations, according to police, revealed that the woman's husband — from a second marriage — had locked her in a room to stop her from using drugs as she is an "addict".

The woman took the extreme step today after not having stepped out of her house for some days.

The woman's first husband has passed away, according to police, while three of her other children live with the husband's sister.

Maryam, who suffered a fractured leg, was shifted to a nearby welfare hospital on University Road and was later taken to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre. 

