entertainment
Sunday Jan 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen to start delegating tasks to younger royals in 2021 amidst talk of abdication

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Queen Elizabeth II is getting ready to pass a major milestone in the new year, all in the midst of talk around her giving up the throne. 

And while it remains uncertain whether the rumours about her handing over the throne to her son Prince Charles have any truth to them or not, the monarch will still be delegating more tasks to the younger royals than she did before.

As the Queen is only five years away from becoming the longest-reigning monarch of all time, royal astrologer, Debbie Frank has predicted that this may be the year that the younger royals are given more control.

Writing for Hello! magazine, she said: "Turning 95 in April is a huge milestone birthday and the Queen's Spring stars are when joyful Jupiter makes a celebratory fly-past of her own Jupiter and Mars.”

"Saturn also opposes her Moon, signifying a great marker point in her reign and a completion which could mean she will pass over some of the responsibilities to the younger royals,” she added.

She went on to predict that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle’s popularity will soar even higher in 2021.

“2021 looks set to be one of Kate's most demanding years yet as her Venus and Mercury are in the eye of a perfect celestial storm. This is likely to produce radical change to her pattern of life, requiring a whole re-organisation of the way she works,” she said.

“Close relationships require extra input too. From May onwards, Meghan's knack of surprising us all will come to the fore.”

