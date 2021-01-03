Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Jan 03 2021
Kate Middleton was left heartbroken after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s exit

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's resignation from royal duties last year sent shockwaves down the British royal family last year. 

And this includes the three little Cambridge kids who were left heartbroken along with their mum Kate Middleton after they had hoped they would spend more time with the Sussex’s first-born, Archie Harrison.

While Harry and William had both grown up with a strong bond with their cousins, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, the Duchess of Cambridge had hoped for her kids to also find the same connection with their cousin Archie.

However, as Megxit came in between the plans, the kids as well as Kate were left disheartened.

A source spilled details about this to Us Weekly, saying that Kate was “hoping that in the new year, the cousins will spend more time together”.

It was further revealed that the Cambridge kids “adore” their baby cousin but “like most children, they’re easily distracted and resilient.”

