Sci-Tech
Sunday Jan 03 2021
PTA moves to block content related to 'sacrilegious film Lady of Heaven'

Sunday Jan 03, 2021

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority logo. — PTA

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority on Sunday moved to block content in the country pertaining to what it termed the "sacrilegious" film titled "Lady in Heaven".

The authority, in a statement, said that keeping in view "different reports" regarding the movie and its "sacrilegious content", social media platforms including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, have been directed "for immediate blocking of all content related to the said movie from their platforms".

It said that so far, 336 links containing promotional material of the movie have been reported to the different social media platforms.

PTA sends notices to Google, Wikipedia

On December 25, PTA said it has sent notices to tech giant Google and online encyclopedia Wikipedia for disseminating "sacrilegious content" through the platforms.

In a press release, the regulator said that it was acting against Google after receiving “complaints regarding misleading search results associated with ‘Present Khalifa of Islam’ and unauthentic version of Holy Quran uploaded on Google Play Store”.

The PTA said that it has approached Google with the directives "to immediately remove the unlawful content" as it was a matter of a "very serious nature".

Read more: Pakistan issues notices to Google and Wikipedia for disseminating 'sacrilegious content'

The PTA also said that it had received complaints against Wikipedia for "hosting of caricatures of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and dissemination of misleading, wrong, deceptive and deceitful information through articles portraying Mirza Masroor Ahmad as a Muslim".

The PTA said that they have served Wikipedia a notice after "extensive communication" to remove the "sacrilegious content to avoid any legal action".

