Monday Jan 04 2021
Ali baba founder Jack Ma missing since two months: report

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Jack Ma is one of China’s wealthiest men and his contributions to the UN and global charity activities in recent years have brought a softer edge to China’s global image. Photo: AFP
  • Ma reportedly came in conflict with President Xi Jinping-led Central Communist Party government.
  • Speculations surfaced after the business tycoon mysteriously did not turn up for a show.
  • Ma is one of China’s wealthiest men and is known for his outspokenness.

Speculations have emerged that Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has reportedly vanished after it was noticed that the high-profile businessman made no public appearance for two months.

Ma is one of China’s wealthiest men and his contributions to the UN and global charity activities in recent years have brought a softer edge to China’s global image.

According to a news report published in the UK publication, The Telegraph, the business magnate was scheduled to appear as a judge in the final episode of his own talent show, ‘Africa’s Business Heroes’, but mysteriously did not turn up for it and as a consequence, his photographs were removed from the show’s website.

“Due to a schedule conflict, Mr Ma could no longer be part of the finale judge panel of Africa’s Business Heroes earlier this year (2020),” News.18 had quoted Alibaba spokesperson.

It was reported that Ma, who is known for his outspokenness and statements, came in conflict with President Xi Jinping-led Central Communist Party government.

Read more: Jack Ma steps down as Alibaba’s chairman

The billionaire had criticised the CCP government’s 'pawnshop' financial regulators and state-owned banks in an incendiary speech in Shanghai back in October, read the report published in News18.com.

The Chinese government viewed Ma's criticism as an attack on the authority of the Communist Party and led to its extraordinary clampdown on Ma's business activities.

Moreover, the Wall Street Journal reported that the officials in Beijing reprimanded Ma and suspended the blockbuster $37billion initial public offering of his Ant Group on the direct order of President Jinping in November.

China also ordered Ma's financial tech company Ant Group to scale back its operations.

