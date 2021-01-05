Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly open to marriage in the near future

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Hollywood actor Megan Fox and rapper Machine Gun Kelly are thriving together of late and it seems the two might be ready to take the plunge. 

While talk of their marriage has been spiraling since a while now, a little birdy has now revealed that the two might be seeing each other as endgame!

A source spilled the beans to HollywoodLife, saying things are getting serious between the couple, weeks after the Transformers actor filed for a divorce with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

The insider shared that the two are open to the idea of getting married soon, as “MGK is the kind of guy that Megan’s friends definitely see her with permanently again.”

“They spend pretty much all of their time together and have met one another’s kids. She’s always had a thing for bad boys and an edgier look. He’s pretty opposite of Brian, and that’s one of the things that draws him to her,” the source said.

“She doesn’t seem to be rushing into the idea of marriage, but she definitely sees a future with MGK and is would be open to getting married again. She hasn’t mentioned buying a home together or anything like that yet either, but it wouldn’t be surprising if it happened this year. She’s very happy and in love,” they added.

