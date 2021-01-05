Close all cases of under-invoicing, customs, income tax: NAB chairperson

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau wants to immediately close all cases of under invoicing, income/sales tax, customs and disputes between private parties.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal issued "instant orders" for this during a meeting with a Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) delegation, read a press statement issued on Monday.

The delegation was led by FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman. It included Sen Haji Ghulam Ali and Zakaria Usman, former presidents of FPCCI, former KCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and Khawaja Shahzeb Akram from Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.