Tuesday Jan 05 2021
Close all cases of under-invoicing, customs, income tax: NAB chairperson

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

The FPCCI delegation was led by its Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman. Photo: Geo.tv


  • FPCCI team calls on NAB chairman
  • FPCCI team calls on NAB chairperson Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal
  • The NAB chairperson issues orders regarding under-invoicing and other cases

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau wants to immediately close all cases of under invoicing, income/sales tax, customs and disputes between private parties.

NAB Chairperson Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal issued "instant orders" for this during a meeting with a Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) delegation, read a press statement issued on Monday.

Read more: Warrants can be issued for NAB chairman if he does not appear before Senate: Mandviwalla

The delegation was led by FPCCI Vice President Sheikh Sultan Rehman. It included Sen Haji Ghulam Ali and Zakaria Usman, former presidents of FPCCI, former KCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo and Khawaja Shahzeb Akram from Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association.

Last month, it was reported that NAB had decided to refer cases of under-invoicing by the businesses community to the Federal Board of Revenue.

