Former royal staff member sentenced to prison for stealing items from Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth's former staff member has reportedly been sentenced to prison for allegedly stealing items from Buckingham Palace, according to report.

Adamo Canto, a former royal employee, was sentenced to eight months in prison. He pleaded guilty to stealing valuables from the palace worth up to $130,000.

He reportedly made $10,459 after selling around dozens of the stolen items. He was re-selling items from the palace, according to Daily Mail .

The stolen things included signed photos of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - and other royals, according to reports.

He was also accused of stealing the signed pictures of Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and a personalized cell phone made for Prince Andrew.

Canto was allegedly in debt of around $10,500 before carrying out the criminal activities.

