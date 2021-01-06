Can't connect right now! retry
Prince William honours Princess Diana with secret visits to homeless charity

Prince William secretly honoured his late mother Princess Diana back in December through some charity work.

The Duke of Cambridge had made surprise secret visits to The Passage, a homeless charity in London, before Christmas to help distribute food to the needy.

He had visited the establishment nearly 27 years after he had first gone with his mother, the late Princess of Wales.

During his visits, he had also talked to homeless residents at the center and had assisted volunteers in the packaging of food as well as distribution.

Diana had been an ambassador for the organization and had taken William and Harry during their teenage to the center as well.

Chief Executive of the charity, Mike Clarke said about William’s recent visit: “We were delighted to welcome our Royal Patron, The Duke of Cambridge, as a volunteer during the second lockdown, where he helped to prepare and deliver food parcels to our clients in our emergency and regular accommodation projects.”

"Volunteers are, and always will be, the life blood of our organisation. This year, more than ever, our army of volunteers have enabled The Passage to keep our vital services running throughout both lockdowns and the time in-between,” he added. 

