Can't connect right now! retry
world
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
By
Reuters

France to cull 600,000 poultry to stem bird flu

By
Reuters

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Ducks are pictured in a field at a poultry farm in Montsoue, France, January 12, 2017. — Reuters/File
  • France is among reported highly contagious strains of bird flu last year
  • France has slaughtered around 200,000 poultry and plans to cull a further 400,000 birds
  • The H5N8 strain of bird flu is not known to be transmissible to humans

PARIS: France is to cull around 600,000 poultry birds as it tries to contain an avian influenza virus that is spreading among duck flocks in the southwest of the country, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

France is among European countries to have reported highly contagious strains of bird flu late last year, leading to mass culls as authorities try to limit transmission from wild birds to farm flocks.

France has already slaughtered around 200,000 poultry and plans to cull a further 400,000 birds, a farm ministry official said.

Read more: Spanish authorities to cull nearly 100,000 mink at coronavirus-hit farm

The culls include flocks where outbreaks occurred, as well as preventive slaughtering of birds in surrounding areas.

As of Jan. 1, France had confirmed 61 outbreaks of the H5N8 virus, of which 48 were in the southwestern Landes region, the farm ministry said in an earlier website update.

The Landes is part of a duck breeding zone that supplies the foie gras industry.

Read more: Denmark will kill about 17 million minks to contain spread of mutated coronavirus

In other regions, the spread of the virus appeared to be under control, the ministry added.

The H5N8 strain of bird flu is not known to be transmissible to humans.

More From World:

UK court denies bail to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange despite US extradition block

UK court denies bail to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange despite US extradition block
Pakistan urges EU to seek immediate release of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi

Pakistan urges EU to seek immediate release of Kashmiri leader Asiya Andrabi
Online scams rise in US, Europe amid slow coronavirus vaccine rollout

Online scams rise in US, Europe amid slow coronavirus vaccine rollout
Raphael Warnock wins one Georgia runoff as Democrats inch closer to taking control of US Senate

Raphael Warnock wins one Georgia runoff as Democrats inch closer to taking control of US Senate
As Trump's term nears end, US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran

As Trump's term nears end, US imposes fresh sanctions on Iran
Muslim doctor in UK invents disposable hijab

Muslim doctor in UK invents disposable hijab

Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan

Indian Air Force fighter jet crashes in Rajasthan
Indian govt announces free exam on 'cow science'

Indian govt announces free exam on 'cow science'
Peace talks between Afghan negotiators, Taliban resume in Doha amid surge in violence

Peace talks between Afghan negotiators, Taliban resume in Doha amid surge in violence
Another British-Pakistani doctor loses life to COVID-19

Another British-Pakistani doctor loses life to COVID-19
Cyber harassment cases rise globally amid pandemic: UN Women

Cyber harassment cases rise globally amid pandemic: UN Women
WHO asks patients to take two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in 21-28 days

WHO asks patients to take two doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in 21-28 days

Latest

view all