Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

Prince William and Prince Harry have been engaged in some friendly competition since their childhood but that rivalry has now intensified greatly.

Royal commentator Katie Nicholl claimed that the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex both had a fierce rivalry while growing up which escalated when Meghan Markle entered the picture.

During her appearance on Channel 5’s documentary, Kate vs Meghan: Princesses at War, Nicholl said: "I was told that the underlying tensions, the rift was actually between William and Harry.”

"The brothers with the unbreakable bond. They were a brilliant team together but they were also fiercely competitive. Often that is quite friendly competition, joshing over who is losing their hair the fastest,” she said.

"But I think there is an underlying competition between the boys and there have certainly been instances of sibling rivalry. William will have a go at Harry for eating him out of house and home,” she went on to say.

"But actually a rift over his choice of bride was far more serious. William was quite concerned about how the relationship had moved so quickly,” she continued.

"Being close to Harry, he was the only person close enough to Harry to say 'are you sure?' I think what was meant as well intended brotherly advice just riled Harry. Harry is hugely protective of Meghan, he saw that as criticism,” she added.

In a separate chat on True Royalty TV’s Royal Beat, Nicholl spoke about how the brothers’ bond may never be the same again.

“I don't think they ever will be close in the same way that they were before. But I do think there have been nine months since Megxit and relations are better between them,” she said.

"I know that they are in touch, that they do talk. I know that Harry sent over a load of presents for the Cambridge children,” she added.