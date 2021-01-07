Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande’s friends fear her engagement will be ‘short-lived’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

American singer Ariana Grande recently made headlines after she announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez.

And while her fans were elated about the Thank U, Next singer finally taking the plunge, some of her friends had their apprehensions about the pair moving forward in such a haste.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Ariana’s friends think their engagement was “rushed.”

"Ariana and Dalton have been spending a ton of time together since getting engaged and keeping things pretty low key and private. They’re mainly keeping to themselves and just enjoying their time together,” said the source.

"They’re very in love right now, but friends think the engagement was somewhat rushed and are skeptical that the relationship will ultimately be short lived,” added the insider.

Ariana said yes to the luxury real estate agent nine months after they started dating. 

More From Entertainment:

Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce

Gwen Stefani opens up about ‘saving my own life’ after Gavin Rossdale divorce
BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process

BTS’s V touches on his ingenious songwriting process
Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

Meghan Markle ‘intensified’ Prince Harry, Prince William’s childhood rivalry

How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

How Emma Stone feels about embracing motherhood

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are ‘happy’ to have moved out of UK
Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots

Selena Gomez blasts tech giants for helping stoke the Capitol Hill riots
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hoping for 2021 to be a ‘time of healing’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hoping for 2021 to be a ‘time of healing’

Is The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez?

Is The Weeknd’s ‘Save Your Tears’ about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez?
Kanye West’s failed presidential race was the breaking point for Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s failed presidential race was the breaking point for Kim Kardashian

Hollywood stars condemn violence as Trump supporters breach US Capitol

Hollywood stars condemn violence as Trump supporters breach US Capitol

Unearthed video shows Queen Mother dreaded Meghan and Harry's exit

Unearthed video shows Queen Mother dreaded Meghan and Harry's exit
Panic after details of Kate Middleton's wedding attire got public

Panic after details of Kate Middleton's wedding attire got public

Latest

view all