Govt to launch women's rights campaign to spread awareness in rural areas

Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi. — Twitter /File

Government to launch women's rights campaign in several districts

Campaign aims at raising awareness among rural women about basic rights

Women play a vital role in society, their empowerment is government's top priority, says Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi on Thursday said that a women's rights campaign would be initiated soon in several districts of the country.



The campaign aims at raising awareness among rural women about their basic rights, Saifi said while speaking to APP.

The parliamentary secretary said that the government had played an important role in implementing women's inheritance law.

Saifi said that women play a vital role in society and their empowerment was the top priority of the incumbent government.

The lawmaker said that the government was making efforts to create awareness among women regarding existing business opportunities and that educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact society.

The government, in collaboration with the business community, will provide technical and training assistance to women entrepreneurs, Saifi added.