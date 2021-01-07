Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Jan 07 2021
By
APP

Govt to launch women's rights campaign to spread awareness in rural areas

By
APP

Thursday Jan 07, 2021

 Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi. — Twitter /File
  • Government to launch women's rights campaign in several districts
  • Campaign aims at raising awareness among rural women about basic rights
  • Women play a vital role in society, their empowerment is government's top priority, says Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Secretary for National History Literary Heritage Division Ghazala Saifi on Thursday said that a women's rights campaign would be initiated soon in several districts of the country.

The campaign aims at raising awareness among rural women about their basic rights, Saifi said while speaking to APP.

The parliamentary secretary said that the government had played an important role in implementing women's inheritance law.

Read more: KP Police appoint first-ever woman DPO for Lower Chitral

Saifi said that women play a vital role in society and their empowerment was the top priority of the incumbent government.

The lawmaker said that the government was making efforts to create awareness among women regarding existing business opportunities and that educated women with economic empowerment can positively impact society.

Read more: Peshawar's first female traffic cop becomes a symbol of women empowerment

The government, in collaboration with the business community, will provide technical and training assistance to women entrepreneurs, Saifi added.

More From Pakistan:

Malala joins chorus, asks PM Imran Khan to visit Hazara mourners

Malala joins chorus, asks PM Imran Khan to visit Hazara mourners
Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest

Pakistan's envoy meets Bangladesh's foreign minister in Dhaka to discuss matters of mutual interest
JI chief says PM Imran Khan considers Bani Gala's prosperity as Pakistan's development

JI chief says PM Imran Khan considers Bani Gala's prosperity as Pakistan's development
OGRA approves K-Electric's license to construct and operate pipeline for natural gas, RLNG

OGRA approves K-Electric's license to construct and operate pipeline for natural gas, RLNG
Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of this month: parliamentary secretary

Pakistan to get COVID-19 vaccine by end of this month: parliamentary secretary
We live in a land where food is expensive, but blood comes cheap: Bilawal to Hazara community

We live in a land where food is expensive, but blood comes cheap: Bilawal to Hazara community
CTD arrests seven suspected terrorists in Sargodha

CTD arrests seven suspected terrorists in Sargodha
Sugar prices in Karachi shoot up by Rs8 in three days

Sugar prices in Karachi shoot up by Rs8 in three days
SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar resigns: sources

SAPM on Power Tabish Gauhar resigns: sources
Pakistan successfully tests multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully tests multi-launch rocket system Fatah-1: ISPR
Compared to Pakistan, exports of India and Bangladesh saw negative growth for Nov/Dec: PM Imran Khan

Compared to Pakistan, exports of India and Bangladesh saw negative growth for Nov/Dec: PM Imran Khan
Lahore forgers steal millions from online bank account of DIG's wife

Lahore forgers steal millions from online bank account of DIG's wife

Latest

view all