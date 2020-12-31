KP Police appoint first-ever woman DPO for Lower Chitral

Twitter/KP Police/via Geo.tv

Sonia Shamroz becomes first-ever woman to be promoted to position of district police chief

DPO Shamroz assigned as DPO for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Lower Dir district

DSP Peshawar Aneela Naz had last month become the first woman traffic cop in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have appointed the first-ever woman as the district police officer (DPO) for Lower Chitral, according to their Twitter account.



"For the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a woman police officer has been appointed district police chief," KP Police wrote on the micro-blogging platform, announcing that Sonia Shamroz had been assigned as the DPO for Lower Dir.

Last month, the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) for Peshawar, Aneela Naz, became the first woman traffic cop in KP and started checking driving licenses and briefing people about the rules and regulations for roads.

Promoted to the DSP position in KP's Vehicle License Authority, DSP Naz had at the time said she was the first woman to hold the post. Education for girls was frowned upon in her family town of Lucky Marwat, she said, and, therefore, she had even faced criticism for becoming a police officer.

She, however, noted that it was ironic the same people who were earlier upset about her decisions were now sending their own daughters to schools.

