Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian to take 'full custody of four children' after split from Kanye West

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Kim Kardashian will reportedly seek 'full custody of her four kids' in divorce from Kanye West, according to new report.

The 40-year-old reality star does not seem to compromise on their children and will go for full custody of her four kids with Kanye West. According to The Sun, 'the couple call it quits in an explosive divorce.'

The media outlet, citing a source, claimed the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashian star' 'will not back down' and would do everything for her children, adding that their highly-publicized split may turn ugly.

The superstar couple's divorce may seem 'amicable' at first but things will 'get ugly' as they battle for custody.

“Neither of them want to seem like the loser in this divorce and they both will fight hard for their kids. Kim has made it clear she wants full custody so if Kanye tries to fight her on that, the custody battle will be brutal,” the informant said.

Kanye and Kim are parents of daughters North, 7, and Chicago, 2, along with sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 1 - who have spend more time with their mom in Los Angeles as Kanye remained at his Wyoming ranch.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoying a 'financially independent life'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoying a 'financially independent life'
Elton John to lend his talent to Miley Cyrus' upcoming Metallica covers album

Elton John to lend his talent to Miley Cyrus' upcoming Metallica covers album
Angelina Jolie was the only reason behind Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's split?

Angelina Jolie was the only reason behind Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston's split?
Gigi Hadid urges US leader to prosecute anarchists

Gigi Hadid urges US leader to prosecute anarchists

Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to Joe Biden

Jennifer Lopez expresses gratitude to Joe Biden
Dr. Dre’s home ransacked by burglars after rapper suffers brain aneurysm

Dr. Dre’s home ransacked by burglars after rapper suffers brain aneurysm
Taraji P. Henson recalls ‘petrifying’ conversation on death with her son

Taraji P. Henson recalls ‘petrifying’ conversation on death with her son
Prince’s estate handed severe tax bill amid valuation case

Prince’s estate handed severe tax bill amid valuation case
Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, ministers meet Ertugrul's Abdul Rehman Alp in Islamabad

Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed, ministers meet Ertugrul's Abdul Rehman Alp in Islamabad

Lagertha actress shares behind-the-scene picture from 'Vikings'

Lagertha actress shares behind-the-scene picture from 'Vikings'

Kim Kardashian seeking settlement deal from Kanye West: report

Kim Kardashian seeking settlement deal from Kanye West: report
Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek praises Pakistani fan for making portrait of her character

Ertugrul's Banu Çiçek praises Pakistani fan for making portrait of her character

Latest

view all