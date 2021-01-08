Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jan 08 2021
Nikki Bella opens up about her self-care decisions for 2021

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Nikki Bella opens up about her self-care decisions for 2021

Ever since becoming a mother Nikki Bella and her husband grew a deeper appreciation for self-care and as a result, they designed their New Year’s Resolutions, for 2021, in its light.

The TV star spoke at length about her New Year’s Resolutions during an interview on Wednesday’s episode of the Bellas Podcast.

There she shed light on her self-prioritizing plans and was quoted saying, “Self-care is definitely one. I feel like every new mom or a mom with a baby relates to that. It's all about your baby first and you just don't care about you. It is crazy.”

“I’m like, oh my gosh, I am not caring about myself. I look at my hairy legs - and guys, I've talked about grooming my girl down there; Like, she is full bush.”

“Self-care, it has gone so out the door. Sometimes I'll just slap on some breast milk on my face. Like, I don't need to wash it, right? Anything that pops up, it'll kill?”

Nikki and Bella have become so devoted to this decision that they each allot the other three hours to take care of themselves and perform nourishing activities like meditation and journling.

Nikki also went on to say, "So then we know like, 'Okay, no matter what, I have to watch Matteo from this time to this time because Artem has his time,' and vice versa.”

“And honestly, I really miss working out … I have done something athletic since I've been a very little kid. And this is the longest ever in my life that I have not done like a workout workout. Yeah, I walk, but I feel so not me and out of shape. And I don't like that feeling."

