Can't connect right now! retry
business
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Web Desk

'Record-breaking month of remittances': PM Imran Khan thanks overseas Pakistanis

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at an event. Photo: AFP/file
  • PM Imran Khan thanks overseas Pakistanis for "record-breaking month of remittances"
  • Pakistan received $2.4bn in remittances during December
  • First time Pakistan's remittances have been above $2bn for six consecutive months, says PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday took to Twitter to thank overseas Pakistanis for a "record-breaking month of remittances", saying that the country received $2.4 billion in remittances during the month of December 2020. 

Read more: Pakistan's remittances remain above $2b for sixth consecutive month

"MashaAllah, 1st time in Pakistan remittances have been above $2 bn for 6 consecutive months," wrote the prime minister on Twitter. 

According to figures shared by the prime minister, the total number of remittances received during the past six months for the fiscal year amount to $14.2 bn. 

The prime minister said that Pakistan had witnessed a growth of 24.9% in remittances when compared to last year. 

"I want to thank our overseas Pakistanis for yet another record-breaking month of remittances in Dec: $2.4 bn. MashaAllah, 1st time in Pakistan remittances have been above $2 bn for 6 consecutive months. Total for 6 months of this fiscal year $14.2 bn - a 24.9% growth over last yr," he tweeted.

Pakistan's remittances in November 2020

Pakistan maintained a strong momentum in workers’ remittances for the sixth consecutive month in November with over $2billion, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) had reported last month.

Workers’ remittances increased 28.4% year-on-year in November 2020, pushing the cumulative flows to $11.8 billion during the July-November FY21 with a rise of 26.9% compared to same period last year, the SBP had said. 

“This significant growth reflects continued government and SBP efforts to formalise remittances under Pakistan Remittances Initiative (PRI), growing use of digital channels amid limited international travel, orderly exchange market conditions and improved global economic activity,” the central bank had said. 

More From Business:

Here are HEC's international scholarships whose deadlines are close by

Here are HEC's international scholarships whose deadlines are close by
'Egoistic' PM Imran Khan thinks demanding justice is 'blackmailing', says Sherry Rehman

'Egoistic' PM Imran Khan thinks demanding justice is 'blackmailing', says Sherry Rehman
Online Qurbani: Karachi man takes company to court for not delivering sacrificial meat

Online Qurbani: Karachi man takes company to court for not delivering sacrificial meat
Turk Lala: What will Pakistan and Turkey's joint TV series revolve around?

Turk Lala: What will Pakistan and Turkey's joint TV series revolve around?
Islamabad court sentences three men to death for blasphemy on social media

Islamabad court sentences three men to death for blasphemy on social media
Karachi sit-in protests: Five motorcycles set on fire as protesters, commuters clash

Karachi sit-in protests: Five motorcycles set on fire as protesters, commuters clash
Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PM Imran Khan for not going to Quetta

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at PM Imran Khan for not going to Quetta
Qureshi hails resolution of Gulf dispute in talks with Qatar and Saudi foreign ministers

Qureshi hails resolution of Gulf dispute in talks with Qatar and Saudi foreign ministers
Video of rave in Swat's Malam Jabba goes viral, hotel owner arrested

Video of rave in Swat's Malam Jabba goes viral, hotel owner arrested
Gen Bajwa honoured with Bahrain Order by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad

Gen Bajwa honoured with Bahrain Order by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad
Punjab govt lays blame on sugar mill owners for price hike

Punjab govt lays blame on sugar mill owners for price hike
Machh tragedy: Ready to visit Quetta today, but slain miners need to be buried first, PM says

Machh tragedy: Ready to visit Quetta today, but slain miners need to be buried first, PM says

Latest

view all