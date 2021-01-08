Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Jan 08 2021
By
Reuters

After WhatsApp's new privacy terms, Telegram, Signal see rise in demand

By
Reuters

Friday Jan 08, 2021

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to logos of social media apps Signal, Whatsapp and Telegram projected on a screen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
  • Messaging apps like Telegram and Signal are seeing a surge in demand after WhatsApp's new terms sparked debate
  • WhatsApp came under fire on social media after it asked users to agree to let Facebook Inc collect user data
  • Signal’s popularity shot up further on Thursday after it was endorsed by Elon Musk

After WhatsApp's new terms sparked debate on social media, other messaging apps like Telegram and Signal are witnessing a surge in demand.

WhatsApp, which uses Signal’s encryption technology, laid out fresh terms on Wednesday, asking users to agree to let owner Facebook Inc and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location.

Read more: WhatsApp update: Here are two alternatives if you're concerned about privacy

Some privacy activists questioned the “accept our data grab or get out” move on Twitter, and suggested users to switch to apps like Signal and Telegram.

Signal’s popularity shot up further on Thursday after it was endorsed by Elon Musk, who has one of the most-followed accounts on Twitter and by the micro-blogging site’s top boss Jack Dorsey.

More than 100,000 users installed Signal across the app stores of Apple and Google in the last two days, while Telegram picked up nearly 2.2 million downloads, according to data analytics firm Sensor Tower.

Read more: Does WhatsApp update impact people's private communication with family and friends?

New installs of WhatsApp fell 11% in the first seven days of 2021 compared with the prior week, but that still amounted to an estimated 10.5 million downloads globally, Sensor Tower said.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp web: Here's a list of all the shortcuts that you may need

WhatsApp web: Here's a list of all the shortcuts that you may need
Does WhatsApp update impact people's private communication with family and friends?

Does WhatsApp update impact people's private communication with family and friends?
Communication blackout in Kashmir: India lost $2.8b due to internet shutdowns

Communication blackout in Kashmir: India lost $2.8b due to internet shutdowns

New WhatsApp policy under fire on Twitter

New WhatsApp policy under fire on Twitter
WhatsApp update: Here are two alternatives if you're concerned about privacy

WhatsApp update: Here are two alternatives if you're concerned about privacy
Amazon purchases its own planes for the first time

Amazon purchases its own planes for the first time
Instagram shares tips on how to maximise engagement with Reels content

Instagram shares tips on how to maximise engagement with Reels content
Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition

Here's how Pakistan users can participate in TikTok's new video competition
A new normal: Face masks no obstacle for this new Japanese facial recognition system

A new normal: Face masks no obstacle for this new Japanese facial recognition system
WhatsApp updates its terms and services for users across the world

WhatsApp updates its terms and services for users across the world
Touching $34,000: Bitcoin trades near all-time high

Touching $34,000: Bitcoin trades near all-time high

WhatsApp’s first update for 2021 is here

WhatsApp’s first update for 2021 is here

Latest

view all