entertainment
Sunday Jan 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes is having a trippy COVID-19 experience

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 10, 2021

Grimes has yet to confirm if her partner, Elon Musk or their baby boy X Æ A-Xii have also been diagnosed

Elon Musk’s girlfriend and famed Canadian singer Grimes has “finally” caught coronavirus, she confirmed on Saturday. 

Turning to her Instagram, the musician, 32, said she is having quite a trippy experience in quarantine after she tested positive for the infectious disease.

“Finally got Covid but weirdly enjoying the Dayquil fever dream 2021,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

The singer has yet to confirm if her partner, tech mogul Elon Musk or their baby boy X Æ A-Xii have also been diagnosed with the virus or not. 

