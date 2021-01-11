Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 11 2021
Prince William to face financial constraints after Charles takes the throne?

Monday Jan 11, 2021

Prince William to explore charities of his own after Prince Charles becomes King 

Prince William will undergo massive changes after he assumes the charge of Prince of Wales, with father Prince Charles becoming the King of Enland.

According to royal commentator Bob Morris, the Duke of Cambridge will have to shoulder tremendous responsibilities, in addition to the ones he is rendering right now.

"We can expect Prince William to become the Prince of Wales when his father becomes King," Morris told Express UK.

"He will enjoy considerable revenues of the Duchy of Cornwall. It is run at about £20-21 million a year at this time.

"One can imagine that Prince William as the Prince of Wales will inherit or take over his father's duties in that respect. This is in addition to exploring and developing charities of his own, as he is doing at the moment with his wife," the royal expert added.

