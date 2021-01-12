Over 13,000 healthcare workers infected with coronavirus in Pakistan

A Reuters file image.

Healthcare workers account for 3% of COVID-19 infections in Pakistan

113 healthcare workers have died from the virus

Sindh has highest number of infections and deaths of medics

More than 13,000 healthcare workers have been infected with the novel coronavirus across Pakistan since the pandemic hit late February.

Data issued by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) showed that up until January 11, 2021, at least 13,053 medics have contracted the deadly virus. Majority of which, at 60%, is doctors while paramedics and other staff makes up for 26% and nurses 14%.

Even as infections continue to climb amongst healthcare professionals, the numbers only account for 3% of the total caseload of cases in Pakistan, which on Saturday crossed half a million.



Sindh has the highest number of frontline medics testing positive for COVID-19 with 4,631 infections, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with 3,101 and Punjab at 2,896.

A total of 113 healthcare workers have died till now - the most number (35) in Sindh, closely behind is KP with 31 deaths.



